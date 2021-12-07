3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,465.50

Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,465.50 ($19.43) and last traded at GBX 1,465.50 ($19.43), with a volume of 1780803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,400 ($18.57).

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.42) to GBX 1,735 ($23.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,505 ($19.96).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,348.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,288.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of £14.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 19.25 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

