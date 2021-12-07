3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

MMM stock opened at $177.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.20.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

