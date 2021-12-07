413,855 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 413,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth about $1,739,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,937,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,877,648.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,805,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,632,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,397 shares of company stock worth $19,747,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

SSTK traded up $3.80 on Tuesday, hitting $113.94. 1,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,740. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.11. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

