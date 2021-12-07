4,170 Shares in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

UTI opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $269.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.13.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

