428,100 Shares in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 428,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of GoPro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPRO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 163.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 83,263 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,691,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,689,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in GoPro by 358.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in GoPro by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock worth $5,976,383 over the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoPro stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.