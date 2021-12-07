4,401 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,401 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

