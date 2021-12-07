47,828 Shares in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Digital Media Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Digital Media Solutions by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DMS opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $284.70 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.12. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter. Digital Media Solutions had a net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

