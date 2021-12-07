5,640 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.