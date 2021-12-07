5,807 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Crown by 359.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Crown by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCK opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.72. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.65 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

