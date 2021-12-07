$590.54 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post $590.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.97 million to $591.30 million. Entegris reported sales of $517.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.88. 40,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,099. Entegris has a 1 year low of $90.77 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,019 shares of company stock worth $9,917,502. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

