64,400 Shares in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IRadimed by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IRadimed by 24.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 123.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $137,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $1,094,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,668 over the last three months. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $550.95 million, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

