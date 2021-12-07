7,288 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after buying an additional 537,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after buying an additional 971,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,119,000 after buying an additional 797,601 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,159,000 after buying an additional 296,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.43.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

