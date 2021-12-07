$897.30 Million in Sales Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report sales of $897.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $903.60 million and the lowest is $889.30 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $777.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.23. 166,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,291 shares of company stock worth $2,141,562. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 34.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 209,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 53,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

