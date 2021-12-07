908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock Price Up 11.2%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s stock price rose 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.31. Approximately 3,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 282,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $303,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,974. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in 908 Devices by 623.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 168,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 908 Devices by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

