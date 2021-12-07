$92.96 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce sales of $92.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.62 million and the highest is $95.80 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $71.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $341.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.53 million to $344.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $418.37 million, with estimates ranging from $352.23 million to $449.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.28.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after acquiring an additional 896,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,213,000 after buying an additional 726,359 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,241,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,435,000 after buying an additional 282,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.46. 572,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

