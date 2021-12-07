9,542 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,542 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 19.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Summit Insights upped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.03. 17,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.77. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.08 and a 1-year high of $185.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 70.16%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

