Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,863.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,857.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,704.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

