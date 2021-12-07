Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 86,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

NYSE:MET opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.88.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

