AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,665,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3,584.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $214.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

