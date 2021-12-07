Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Head to Head Analysis

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Absolute Software and Gibson Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44% Gibson Energy 1.78% 17.43% 3.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Absolute Software and Gibson Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $104.67 million 4.93 $10.64 million N/A N/A Gibson Energy $3.69 billion 0.69 $90.56 million $0.60 28.75

Gibson Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Absolute Software and Gibson Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Gibson Energy 2 11 1 0 1.93

Gibson Energy has a consensus price target of $24.14, indicating a potential upside of 39.96%. Given Gibson Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Absolute Software.

Risk & Volatility

Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibson Energy has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Gibson Energy pays out 185.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Absolute Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc. is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing. The Marketing segment involves in purchasing, selling, storing and optimizing of hydrocarbon products as part of supplying the Moose Jaw Facility and marketing its refined products, as well as part of supplying and driving volumes through the Company’s key infrastructure assets. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

