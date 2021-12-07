ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Oppenheimer

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $57.34.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

