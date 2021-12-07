Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AKR. Truist increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 545.50%.

In other news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 79.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.