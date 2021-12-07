AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.74. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 732.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,535,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 638,805 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 384,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 198,040 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

