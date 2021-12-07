ACoconut Market Cap Tops $595,193.25 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $595,193.25 and approximately $64,712.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00035125 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

