ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Buys 95,445 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 472,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,445 shares during the period. Five Point accounts for 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Five Point were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FPH traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.02. 3,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,653. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

