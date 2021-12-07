Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.22). Acushnet reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 174.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.