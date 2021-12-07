Ade LLC Has $795,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ade LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.09. 69,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,507. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.97. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

