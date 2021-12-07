Ade LLC Purchases 774 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ade LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.0% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,868,835 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.