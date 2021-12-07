Ade LLC Sells 592 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ade LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Ade LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

MET stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.07. 134,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,592. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

