Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.09 million.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.98. 1,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,913. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.71 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

