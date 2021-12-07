AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,652,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,734,000 after purchasing an additional 806,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,010,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,419,000 after purchasing an additional 912,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 496,262 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,076,000 after purchasing an additional 209,926 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

