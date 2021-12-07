AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $69,000 Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 284,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 33,502 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

