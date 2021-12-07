AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $77,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 490.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vicus Capital grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 124,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 54,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.