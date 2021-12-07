AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 40,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. stock opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.