AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,500 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter worth about $397,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,767,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 52.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSD opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

