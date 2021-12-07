Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives $2,775.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,775.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADYEY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank raised Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,117.98) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.33. 509,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,328. Adyen has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

