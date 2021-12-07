Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.20). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

AGLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGLE opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

