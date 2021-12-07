Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGLE. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

