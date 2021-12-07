AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Down 1.1%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.10 and last traded at $79.11. Approximately 2,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 190,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.95.

AVAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.94. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,837.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

