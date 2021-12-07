Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Greg Lehmkuhl Buys 250 Shares of Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.91 per share, for a total transaction of $16,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Greg Lehmkuhl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00.

Shares of ADC opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

