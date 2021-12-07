Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Get Agrify alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGFY. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agrify currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of AGFY opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. Agrify has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Agrify had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Agrify will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGFY. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 5,148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agrify (AGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.