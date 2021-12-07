Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 140.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $1,396,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, reaching $296.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,177. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.53 and a 200-day moving average of $285.84. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.