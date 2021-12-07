Airsculpt Technologies Inc’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Airsculpt Technologies’ (NASDAQ:AIRS) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 8th. Airsculpt Technologies had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $77,000,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AIRS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Airsculpt Technologies alerts:

Shares of AIRS stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Airsculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $18.04.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.