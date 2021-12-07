Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys 59 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,729 shares of company stock valued at $500,994,374. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $60.20 on Tuesday, reaching $2,936.13. 17,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,867.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,739.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

