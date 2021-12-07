Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.27. 11,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,571. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -61.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.19. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

