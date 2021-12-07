Aldebaran Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

NYSE KO traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $54.99. 174,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,586,588. The firm has a market cap of $237.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

