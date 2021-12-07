Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

NYSE ARE opened at $206.03 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

