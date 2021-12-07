Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $134.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Allakos stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. Allakos has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Allakos by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Allakos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Allakos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Allakos by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Allakos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

