Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ABTX traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. 3,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,427. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $824.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.77.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

