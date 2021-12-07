Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €255.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €255.00 ($286.52) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays set a €230.00 ($258.43) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($266.29) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($285.39) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($276.40) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($280.90) target price on Allianz in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €232.83 ($261.61).

ALV opened at €198.38 ($222.90) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($232.36). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €199.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €204.27.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

